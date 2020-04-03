Neha Dhupia Shares Glimpse Of Her ‘lockdown Mood’ With Angad Bedi And Daughter Mehr

Amidst the coronavirus lockdown, many Bollywood celebs have isolated themselves in their homes to prevent the further spread of the virus. They are also spreading the required awareness amongst their fans to take the needed precautionary measures in these difficult times. One of them is Neha Dhupia who is currently quarantining at her home with her husband Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi who recently took to her social media to share a glimpse of her mood in the tenth day of the quarantine. Take a look at Neha Dhupia's picture.

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi can be seen spending their quarantine with their daughter

The picture has Neha Dhupia pointing out at her husband Angad Bedi and adorable daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi while the entire room is filled with toys and clothes. Neha Dhupia is the ever concerned mother while she is looking at her daughter Mehr Dhupia Bedi while sipping at her tea. While the doting daddy Angad Bedi can be seen lying on a huge panda beside his daughter.

But it is Mehr Dhupia Bedi who is looking super cute as she is pointing out towards her mother Neha Dhupia. Mehr Dhupia Bedi can be seen donning a white full-sleeved top with red pants. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's quarantine with their cute munchkin will want to make us spend even some more quality time with our family.

Neha Dhupia has been practicing some yoga during their quarantine

Neha Dhupia recently also dedicated her time to take care of her physical as well as her mental health. Neha Dhupia has turned to Yoga and is doing it really whole-heartedly. Neha shared a picture that showed her wearing a pair of yoga pants and a top. Neha can be seen performing yoga and is locked in a yoga posture.

