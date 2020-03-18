Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi; These B-town Couples Set Major Goals

There are a host of couples in the Hindi film industry who time and again set major relationship goals. From Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi to Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap, these couples stand as a true inspiration.

Read Also| Sonam Kapoor Offers Aid In Distributing Ration To Film Technicians Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja got married in the year 2018 and since then they have been setting couple goals. They have been seen on vacations and have worked as models together. Take a look at the pictures here.

Read Also| Sonam Kapoor's Pictures Are A Proof That She Pulls Off The Androgyny Trend Right

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi got married in May 2018.The couple also have a daughter. They are often seen spending time together and setting major couple goals. Take a look here.

Read Also| When Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Talked About The Star's Cannes 2019 Looks

Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap

Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap got married back in 2008. Ayushmann Khuranna and Tahira Kashyap are one of the most loved couples of Bollywood. Take a look here

Read Also| Sonam Kapoor's Throwback Pictures That Prove She Has Been A Fashionista Since Childhood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.