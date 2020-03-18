The Debate
Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi; These B-town Couples Set Major Goals

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi to Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap; these B-town couples set major goals. Take a look at pictures here

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

There are a host of couples in the Hindi film industry who time and again set major relationship goals. From Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja, Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi to Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap, these couples stand as a true inspiration.

Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Ayushmann Khuranna & Tahira Kashyap

