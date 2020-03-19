Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi And Other Bollywood Couples Who Chose To Get Married Secretly

Weddings are considered a lavish affair in India. Many Bollywood films have even set some major wedding goals with their elaborate sets and themes. But in real life, many B-town couples chose to keep the spotlight away from their wedding and hence got married in secret ceremonies.

Bollywood celebs who got married secretly

Neha Dhupia & Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s wedding came as a shock to their fans and the industry in general. The two long time best friends chose to get married in a Gurudwara on May 10, 2018, in Delhi. The world got to know about this wedding after Neha’s close friend Karan Johar tweeted about it.

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene

Madhuri Dixit and Sriram Nene got married in a secret ceremony in the United States in 1999. Though Madhuri Dixit was the reigning queen of Bollywood at the time, her husband is not from the industry at all. It was reported that he was completely unaware of her popularity before their engagement. They met through their families and lived in the United States till 2007.

3. Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli

Just like Neha Dhupia and Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma had a low-key wedding. The couple decided to get married in a private ceremony in Tuscany, Italy. Only the couple’s close family and friends were present at the wedding. But the couple made sure to upload their wedding pictures on social media soon and celebrate their union with fans.

4. Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra

Rani Mukerji & Aditya Chopra were reportedly in a relationship for many years but always made sure to keep it away from the spotlight hence never publicly acknowledged it as well. Their secret wedding news shocked the world. The celebrity couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Italy on April 21, 2014.

