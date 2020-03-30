Neha Dhupia’s Love For Yoga Amidst 21-day Lock Down Gets Her ‘locked In’; See Pic

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak and the 21-day lockdown, Neha Dhupia has gone on to garner a new hobby which is beneficial in many ways. She is dedicating her time to take care of her physical as well as her mental health. She has turned to Yoga and is doing it whole-heartedly. Read on to know more about the social media post shared by the Lust Stories actor:

READ | Neha Kakkar Composes Coronavirus Song "Ghar Pe Baitha Hai Issaan"; Prays For Everyone

Neha Dhupia is literally locked in

Taker to her social media handle on March 28, 2020, Neha Dhupia posted a photo that featured her wearing a pair of yoga pants and a top. In the photo, she is seen performing yoga and is locked in a yoga posture. She has captioned this post saying, “Locked in .... #yogainthetimesofcorona #lockdown #day4.” Here is the tweet by the Qayamat: City Under Threat actor.

READ | Neha Dhupia Gives 'lockdown' A Healthy Twist, Shares Pic Of Yoga Workout; See Pic



In the photo, fans can see that Dhupia is sitting in a well lit, calm and serene room, as she performs Yoga. She is seen using the professional yoga-gear, which is evident from the yoga-mattress. The actor is set on taking good care of her physical and mental health during the lockdown, which is a very positive way to deal with things. Here is another yoga post with an intended pun, by Neha Dhupia:

READ |Neha Sharma Goes "taka Dhin" In Quirky Throwback Video; WATCH



READ | Allu Arjun And His Wife Sneha Proudly Watch Their Children Perform On Stage; See Video



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.