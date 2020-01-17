Neha Dhupia's Bold Fashion Sense Is Exactly What You Need To Dress For A Party

Neha Dhupia is an Indian actor and model. She won the 2002 Femina Miss India pageant. Then she went on to star in multiple Hindi movies such as Qayamat, Chup Chup Ke, Sheesha, Kya Kool Hai Hum, Phas Gaya Re Obama, De Dana Dan, Tumhari Sulu, Action Replayy, etc. Neha Dhupia is married to Angad Bedi and they were recently blessed with the birth of their daughter Mehr.

Neha Dhupia looks stunning in these party outfits

Neha Dhupia is a fashion enthusiast. She can wear everything and carry it with utmost grace and confidence. Neha's outfits are always well-matched and in vogue. Her party outfits are always the talk of the town and her photos are proof that she looks drop-dead gorgeous every time. Let's see a couple of outfits.

As one can see she is not very eager to lose her pregnancy weight and has accepted her body as it is. Neha has been leading as an example and breaking stereotypes. She has condemned body-shaming and been dealing with online trolls upfront. But this does not hold back the 39-year-old actor to dress like her heart desires and she slays with everything he wears.

Neha's party outfits are not just limited to gowns but also comfortable free-flowing dresses. She pairs these outfits with either open or tied hair and a small clutch or purse. The attire is complete with high heels. Neha Dhupia is a pure style icon and setting major fashion goals all her fans.

