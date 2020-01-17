Shraddha Kapoor Called Out By Fashion Watchdog Diet Sabya Over Outfit

One of the most brutal fashion critics of India, Diet Sabya is known to call out celebrities who have ripped off the designs and clothes off international fashion designers or artists. While no one knows who is behind this popular Instagram account, many of our B-Town celebs have been featured for wearing copycat outfits. Over the course of time, the anonymous account has named the biggest names in Bollywood. Being called out for her fashion choice yet again is Shraddha Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor called out by fashion watch-dog

Known for being every celebrity's worst nightmare, Diet Sabya exposes imitations, appropriations or even plagiarised ensembles in fashion. From being the girl next door to stylish drool-worthy style, Shraddha Kapoor has impressed everyone with her fashion statement. However, her latest fashion outing was heavily criticized for being a blatant copy.

Shraddha Kapoor, however, is quite acquainted with the Instagram account as her recent outfit at the trailer launch of her next Street Dancer 3D was turned into a meme and believe us, a hilarious one. It was compared to 'Swad toffee drops' as her dress and the toffee's main packing have a similar print.

Sparing absolutely no one, Diet Sabya in an interview with a leading media publication stated that they have 'no friends and no allies, and will continue to call everyone who is not guilty.' On being asked how the anonymous account came into being, they claimed to be at a fashion show when blatant Gucci copies were showcased, which fueled the first few posts on the handle.

In just a few months of their establishment, Diet Sabya has called out popular celebrities such as Rhea Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anamika Khanna, Kriti Sanon, and others for being ‘too inspired’ or just plagiarising the designs. Committed to calling out the fakes, the watchdog also has an impressive following of 196k social media followers, that is growing day by day.

And while calling out designers over their 'fakes' seems apt, social media seems to be divided over the trolling of the actors on the page as most of the time they are donning outfits handpicked by their designated stylists.

