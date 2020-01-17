Sara Ali Khan Reveals THIS Is The One Common Quality That All Of Her Co-actors Have

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for her upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal along with Kartik Aaryan. The two of them have been the talk of the town ever since the announcement of Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal was made. The makers of the film dropped the trailer today in the afternoon and it was very well received by the audience.

The chemistry between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan was highly appreciated by the audience. Imtiaz Ali added a dash of nostalgia to a modern times love story. During the trailer launch, Sara Ali Khan was asked about one common quality that all of her co-stars that she has worked with so far have.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals Sara Ali Khan's Reaction To 'Jawaani Jaaneman' Trailer

Also Read: Bella Hadid Takes Internet By Storm As She Dons A Burberry Outfit

This is what Sara Ali Khan said

Sara Ali Khan replied on this saying that on all the four films that she has worked on so far, all the four co-actors, Ranveer, Sushant, Kartik, and Varun, all of them have been extremely helpful and very supportive. She also added that they all are fantastic actors and every day on the set they have been very motivating.

Sara Ali Khan further added that none of the actors made her feel that she has done only one of two films and they had done so many. Sara stated that this is the one common quality that all of her co-actors have. Right after Sara Ali Khan made this statement, Kartik Aaryan immediately bowed down to touch her feet.

Watch the trailer here

Love Aaj Kal is directed by Imtiaz Ali and the movie also stars Randeep Hooda. The film is the sequel of 2009 film of the same name which was featuring Deepika Padukone and Saif Ali Khan in the pivotal roles. Love Aaj Kal which released in 2009 was a big hit and was loved and appreciated by the audience. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaran-starrer Love Aaj Kal is scheduled to release on Valentines Day 2020.

Also Read: Saif Ali Khan Reveals How He Prepared For His Role In 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'

Also Read: Charlize Theron Thanks Everyone On Twitter For Making 'Bombshell' A Success

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.