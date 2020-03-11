The Debate
Neha Dhupia Shares A Priceless Video Of Daughter Mehr Ringing In Her First Holi

Recently, Neha Dhupia took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable Boomerang video with daughter, Mehr, as she celebrates her first Holi. See pics

Despite the scare of Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Bollywood actors seemingly came out in full force to celebrate the festival of colours. From Vidya Balan’s Holi celebrations on the sets of Sherni to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's Holi bash with Soha Ali Khan, many celebrities took to their social media handles to share the pictures from their celebrations. However, Neha Dhupia’s boomerang video with daughter Mehr celebrating her first Holi clearly stood out, as the actor left no stone unturned to make the festival and event to remember. Here are the details.

Neha shares a boomerang video with Mehr

Neha, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video with Mehr, in which the actor is seen cuddling and kissing her daughter, who is covered with powdered colour. The actor also shared a picture with mother Babli Dhupia, who is seen hugging Mehr in the picture. With the picture shared, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#happyholi from mine to yours ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi @babsdhupia ❤️". Take a look at the colourful pictures shared:

Neha on the professional front:

Neha was recently seen in the much-acclaimed short film, Devi along with Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and many others. The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated thriller entertainer, Waah Teri Shaadi, which also stars Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

