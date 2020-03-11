Neha Dhupia Shares A Priceless Video Of Daughter Mehr Ringing In Her First Holi

Despite the scare of Coronavirus spreading like wildfire, Bollywood actors seemingly came out in full force to celebrate the festival of colours. From Vidya Balan’s Holi celebrations on the sets of Sherni to Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's Holi bash with Soha Ali Khan, many celebrities took to their social media handles to share the pictures from their celebrations. However, Neha Dhupia’s boomerang video with daughter Mehr celebrating her first Holi clearly stood out, as the actor left no stone unturned to make the festival and event to remember. Here are the details.

Neha shares a boomerang video with Mehr

Neha, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media, recently took to her Instagram handle to share a boomerang video with Mehr, in which the actor is seen cuddling and kissing her daughter, who is covered with powdered colour. The actor also shared a picture with mother Babli Dhupia, who is seen hugging Mehr in the picture. With the picture shared, Neha Dhupia wrote, "#happyholi from mine to yours ❤️ @mehrdhupiabedi @babsdhupia ❤️". Take a look at the colourful pictures shared:

Neha on the professional front:

Neha was recently seen in the much-acclaimed short film, Devi along with Kajol, Shruti Hassan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve and many others. The actor will be next seen in the much-anticipated thriller entertainer, Waah Teri Shaadi, which also stars Amrita Rao in the lead roles.

Womanhood... we celebrate you , we salute you ... today and everyday ... thank you for the love for #devi ... 10 million views and counting... @kajol and our Devi’s , you are all Heart ❤️ if you have nt seen it yet... pls watch here 👉 https://t.co/LTTp1tsxtg — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 11, 2020

Thank you for all the love for #Devi ... keep it coming... that’s a little bit of Behind the scenes madness with me n my Devi’s ❤️🧚🏼‍♀️ our short film is now out pls take out 13 minutes of your precious time and watch this labor of love 💕 watch here .... https://t.co/LTTp1tsxtg — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) March 9, 2020

