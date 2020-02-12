Neha Dhupia Funnily Embraces Hubby Angad's Bedi's Wrong Knee Before Surgery; Watch

Actor Angad Bedi went through a knee surgery recently after hurting himself during shooting an action sequence. The video of him being taken to the operation theatre was uploaded by Angad's wife Neha Dhupia. Neha shared the video on her Instagram and Twitter which was eventually shared by Angad on his Instagram. The video also features Neha Dhupia's goof-up where she mistakenly embraced Angad's unhurt knee and not the one where he was actually hurt. Check out the video below -

Angad Bedi moments before going into knee surgery

My strong man... I wish you a speedy recovery ... all my love baby @Imangadbedi 😇❤️ #AngadsKneedy pic.twitter.com/q2RPKEFwkZ — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) February 12, 2020

Angad shared the same video on his Instagram and wrote that he might have talked a lot out of nervousness before going into surgery. The video posted by Neha Dhupia also revealed that Angad Bedi had starved himself for over eight hours before going for the surgery. The actor also noted how his wife Neha Dhupia forgot which knee was actually injured but stated that he still loves her a lot. The actor concluded his Instagram post by stating that he will keep his fans posted about his recovery from time to time.

As per reports, Angad Bedi was shooting for Balaji's upcoming web show 'MumBhai' at Mazgaon Docks in Mumbai where he hurt his right knee. The actor was shooting for a high-octane action sequence where he got hurt and has reportedly been enduring the pain in his right knee for a month. Fans hope Angad Bedi will make a speedy recovery soon.

Image courtesy - Angad Bedi Instagram

