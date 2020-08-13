Neha Dhupia Says She 'loved Every Bit' Of Husband Angad Bedi's Film 'Gunjan Saxena'

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi has been garnering a lot of appreciation from the masses for his exemplary performance in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. He essays the role of Gunjan's brother, Anshuman Saxena in this Sharan Sharma directorial which premiered on Netflix yesterday, i.e. August 12. Now, Bedi's beloved wifey, Neha Dhupia shared a congratulatory post for the cast and crew of the film, expressing she 'loved every bit of it'.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Defends Wife Neha Dhupia, Calls Her 'product Of Hard Work' And 'front Runner'

Neha Dhupia gives a thumbs up to 'Gunjan Saxena'

The biographical drama web-film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl released on the over-the-top streaming platform, Netflix yesterday, and has been making headlines ever since then. Although the film received a mixed response from the masses, Angad Bedi’s wife, Neha Dhupia gave it a thumbs up along with a flirty text for her hubby. Dhupia shared a picture of Bedi from the biographical drama on her Instagram handle to congratulate the cast and crew of the web-film and wrote, “Lookin at you #anshumansaxena @angadbedi .. #gunjansaxena #thekargilgirl... I loved every bit of it ... congrats! (sic)”.

In the picture shared by her, the actor-model is seen sporting the uniform of the Indian Army, as he played the role of Army Officer Anshuman Saxena in the Janhvi Kapoor starrer.

Also Read | Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Clarifies Her 'chamchagiri' Tweet Directed At Neha Dhupia

Check out her post below:

Angad Bedi plays the supporting role in this film alongside Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Chandan K Anand. However, as the title suggests, the film is about Gunjan Saxena, played by late Sridevi's daughter and one-film-old actor, Janhvi Kapoor. While the performance of the supporting cast of the film was lauded by the viewers as well as film critics, Janhvi's performance as Gunjan received a mixed response by both.

Also Read | Meera Chopra Backs Neha Dhupia After Suchitra's Tweet, Says 'you Are Truly Self Made Star'

The film also marked the directorial debut of Sharan Sharma in Bollywood and is about the Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena, who became India's first-ever female air-force pilot to rescue the lives of several soldiers in 1999's Kargil war. The film was earlier slated for a theatrical release, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the makers had to resort with a direct-to-digital release for the film. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl streams exclusively on Netflix.

Also Read | Bollywood's Secondary Roles: Neha Dhupia & Other Actors Who Nearly Overshadowed The Lead

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.