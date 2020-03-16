Rashmika Mandanna's Trendy Hairstyles To Take Cues From; Check Out The Pictures Here

Rashmika Mandanna is among the most acclaimed actors in the Telugu film industry. The young audience is crazy about her, thanks to her wonderful performances. She hails from a small town in Karnataka and rose to stardom in a short period. Now, the actor has numerous successful flicks to her credits.

Besides her skillful acting, Mandanna is known for her impeccable sartorial choices. She knows how to nail her looks in every outfit from casual, traditional to fusion ones. The actor is also popular for her distinct hairstyles. She inspires her fans with her trendy fashion looks and hairdos. Therefore, we have listed the times when Rashmika Mandanna has given hairstyling goals.

Here is a compilation of Rashmika Mandanna’s best hairstyles

Side swept hair

Rashmika Mandanna sported side-swept hair with utter grace. She proved that this hairstyle is not just suited for late-night parties but also for other occasions. The actor has opted for a minimal makeup look.

Straightened hair

The actor has straightened her hair in this look. She has donned a duotone jumpsuit. In pictures, she can be seen adorning her smooth and shiny hair.

Braids all the way

The South Indian sensation has opted for a braid. She has worn traditional attire and matched it with subtle curls and a thick braid. She has also kept her curled flicks in the front.

Low buns

Rashmika Mandanna has matched her saree with a low bun. She has kept her curled flicks with this look. The actor has also opted for a messy look.

Curls all the way

The actor has kept light curls in this look. She has also partially pinned up her hair for the added bounce. She has given a wavy touch to them.

