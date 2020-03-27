Rashmika Mandanna To Open Her Own Production House; Here's A Look At Her Net Worth

Rashmika Mandana is an Indian film actor who is predominantly known for her work in the Telugu and Kannada film industry. She is among the highest-paid actors in the south Indian film industry. Recently it was reported by a media portal that the actor is planning to start her own production house. Reports also suggest that she is likely to announce the name of her production house’s name very soon. Read on to know Rashmika Mandanna’s net income as of 2020.

Read | Rashmika Mandanna To Start Own Production House Soon? Know Details

Read | Elton John, Mariah Carey And Billie Eilish To Host A Special Online Fundraising Concert

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth as of 2020

According to reports from various media portals, actor Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth is $ 3 million. She made her acting debut in a Kannada film Kirik Party in the year 2016. She became very popular after giving two commercially successful films Anjani Putra and Chamak. After that, she went on made her acting debut in Telugu film Chalo in the year 2018. Rashmika by that time had become a very popular face among her fans and was cited in the media as “Karnataka Crush”.

Read | Bella Hadid Joins TikTok On 9th Day Of Quarantine Looking Chic In Loungewear; Watch

Source of income

The actor is one of the highest-paid actors in the south Indian film industry and charges a heavy sum for each film. Apart from that, she gets paid for brand endorsement and by doing events. She owns several cars and has valuable assets as reported by many leading media portals.

Read | Jimmy Fallon Releases '#WashYourHandsSong' Featuring His Adorable Daughters; See Video

Read | Stephen Fry Debunks Myths Related To Coronavirus Pandemic; Watch

Read | A Look At Shawn Mendes' Net Worth As 21-YO Donates $175,000 For COVID-19 Treatment

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.