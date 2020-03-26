Rashmika Mandanna To Start Own Production House Soon? Know Details

South Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly planning to don the producer's hat. The actor, who was last seen in Venky Kudumula's Bheeshma, is reportedly busy understanding the technicalities of film production with her close associates. Reports also reveal that the actor will announce her production house's name soon.

Rashmika Mandanna, who has played pivotal roles in two of the highest-grossing South Indian movies of 2020- Sarileru Neekevvaru and Bheeshma, is reportedly working on setting up her production house. She is reportedly listening to scripts while understanding the nitty-gritty of movie production from her close associates from the industry. A media report states that Rashmika has also coined a name for her production venture, which she will unveil soon. It is still unclear if Rashmika will be featuring in movies produced by her or not.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna will be next seen in Sukumar's next. The movie, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna in the lead, is reportedly in the pre-production stage. The upcomer, tentatively titled AA 20, is reported to be an action entertainer set against the backdrop of Nallamala forest smuggling. The Sukumar directorial is reportedly stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the upcomer, Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen in Bakkiyaraj Kannan's Sultan. Although nothing much about the film has been revealed, but reports have it that the movie will feature Karthi and Rashmika in lead roles. Meanwhile, reports also claim that actor Yogi Babu has been signed by the makers for a pivotal role in the upcomer. Thereafter, the actor is reported to start work on her production venture.

