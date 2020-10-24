Neha Kakkar And Rohanpreet Dance To 'Nehu Da Vyah' At Ring Ceremony, Share 'Mehendi' Pics

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently exchanged rings in a close-knit, yet extravagant affair and now, a video from the event has stormed the internet. The video features Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh, dancing and singing to their recently released song, Nehu Da Vyah, while the former’s mother can be seen clapping and enjoying their performance. Take a look at the video shared by Viral Bhayani.

Neha Kakkar's Roka ceremony

In the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen sporting a white shirt with a tied knot at the midriff and a red choli, while Rohanpreet Singh can be seen all dressed up in a white tuxedo with a red turban. Neha Kakkar has been sharing several pictures and videos from her pre-wedding ceremonies on social media. Reportedly, Neha and Rohanpreet will be tying the knot on October 26, 2020, in Delhi.

Recently, Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her Mehendi ceremony, which features the singer flaunting her henna-inked hands, as she poses with Rohanpreet. In the picture, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen donning an Anita Dongre outfit. Take a look at the picture.

Neha Kakkar's Mehendi ceremony

Neha and Rohanpreet's song:

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh recently released a song in collaboration, which is titled Nehu Da Vyah. Featuring Neha and Rohapreet in the video, the lyrics of the romantic number are penned by Neha Kakkar, while Rajat Nagpal has composed the song. More so, the song is presented by Anshul Garg and has crossed over 6.9 million views on YouTube within 3 days of it's release.

