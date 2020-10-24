Canadian Woman Places Bizarre Burger Order To 'cure Hangover', Netizens In Splits

A woman from Toronto named Kate Poole placed a burger order at Mcdonalds and her bizarre choice of ingredients has left the netizens in complete splits. Assuming that the burger will help her cure her hangover, Kate tried to make a sane decision by placing the order, however, things turned out to be a little upside down. Taking to Instagram, username, ‘jodypooole’, shared an image of the receipt that consists of the ingredients of the hamburger. According to the caption of the image, the uploader says, Kate is the type of person who usually comes up with modifications ‘to a classic’.

Read: Gosling Recognizes Owner And Runs To Greet In Adorable Video; Netizens 'love It'

Kate orders a 'ghost burger'

Uploaded on October 18, the image shows a receipt with all the ingredients of the burger. Strangely, we see that the most important component of the burger that is missing from the list. However, that is not the only thing which is missing. The list says, ‘no reg bun, no mustard, no onion rec, no pickles, no reg patty’. Hence, the delivery guy brought in just some ketchup for hungover Kate. Describing the entire incident, the uploader wrote a caption saying, “so we had a few drinks last night @katievandemark decides a McDonald's hamburger will cure her hangover. Now Katie is the type of person who will make modifications to a classic - "no pickles, no onions" etc. So this is what she ordered "no pickles, no onions, no mustard, no bun, no patty" ...they literally sent us 2 ketchup packets!!!! hahahahaha”.

The netizens had a laugh riot on knowing about the incident. "Tell me they charged you full price!", an Instagram user made a sarcastic remark. Another person wrote, "now introducing McDonald's new GHOST Burger! Just in time for Halloween". The image has managed to gather over 200 likes.

Read: 'Free Tree' In American Neighborhood Helps Needy In Innovative Way, Netizens Inspired

Read: Kid's Reaction To Mom Calling Him 'beautiful' Wins Internet; Netizens Say 'cutest Man'

Also Read: Video: US Police Officer Rescues Man Choking On Food, Netizens Applaud His Quick Action

(Image Credits: Instagram/jodypooole/Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.