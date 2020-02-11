Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar's 10 Greatest Hits You Must Add To Your Playlist

Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as a favourite judge on Indian Idol season 11, is a singing sensation. She is the only Indian celebrity to have won an Instagram trophy for her whopping 32.4 million followers. Neha Kakkar is also in the list of Forbes 100 most popular and rich celebrities in the world, holds the 29th position. Every song she sings become a groundbreaking hit. But she is not the only member of her family who is a singer.

Image Credit: Neha Kakkar Instagram

Her sibling Tony Kakkar is no less and giving her sister a tough fight when it comes to popularity. Tony Kakkar is a singer, music composer and lyricist who has given several blockbuster hits to Bollywood. In fact, some of the most popular tracks of Tony Kakkar are those in which he collaborated with Neha Kakkar. Here's the list-

Ten Times when Neha Kakkar collaborated with Tony Kakkar for a single

1. Dheeme Dheeme

Dheeme Dheeme is unarguably one of the most celebrated Tony Kakkar songs. What added to its popularity is the way Kartik Aaryan danced in the music video of Dheeme Dheeme. The hook step of the song was the talk of the town.

2. Mile Tum Humko-Reprised version

Looking at the list of Tony Kakkar songs with Neha, one track that truly holds a position in this list is Mile Ho Tum Humko. Even though the song is a reprised version of the original track under the same title, it is still a major hit.

3. Coca Cola Tu

Out of all Tony Kakkar songs, a few have managed to top the radio charts over weeks and Coco-Cola by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar is one such track, sung by the Dheeme Dheeme singer.

4. Oh Humsafar

This song features Neha Kakkar's ex Himansh Kohli with her in the music video. This track is sung beautifully by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar.

5. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is another romantic and famous Tony Kakkar song.

6.Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar's 'Car Mein Music Baja'

A foot-tapping dance number by Tony and Neha Kakkar.

7. Botal Khol

This song by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar is one of the most underrated track by the dynamic duo.

8. Zindagi Mil Jayegi by Tony Kakkar and Neha Kakkar

A soulful track by the Kakkar siblings, which is a must-listen.

9. Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar's Chaand Mera Naraaz Hai

A track which mesmerises you truly with its deep lyrics. A great song by Neha and Tony Kakkar.

10. Goa Beach Song by Neha Kakkar ft.Tony Kakkar

Aditya Narayan and Neha's onscreen romance on Indian Idol 11 is highly entertaining for the audience. The duo is collaborating together for the first time in this music video. Check it out now!

