Hrithik Roshan-Sonam Kapoor & Other B-town Celebs Who Featured In A Single As A Couple

Very often we can see popular B-Town celebrities featuring in music videos or music singles. However, to spot two actors together in a music video paired opposite each other is quite a rare sight. The reason why famous Bollywood personalities are roped in to feature in a music video by the makers is to increase the popularity level and create a buzz. Take a look at some famous Bollywood actors who featured together in a music video.

Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor in 'Dheere Dheere Se'

Hrithik Roshan is one B-town star who needs no introduction. Hrithik Roshan is one of the most stylish actors in Bollywood who has proved his mettle time and again. In 2015, Hrithik Roshan featured with famous B-town Diva Sonam Kapoor for the remix version of 90s popular track Dheere Dheere Se Meri Zindagi Mein Aana.

In no time the music video became viral and Sonam Kapoor-Hrithik Roshan's chemistry was truly appreciated by the audience. A romantic track by Yo Yo Honey Singh which is a must-listen.

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff in 'Befikra'

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are one of the most talked-about rumoured couples in Bollywood. Both Disha Patani and Tiger are not only great actors but are also impeccable dancers. In 2015, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani featured in a music video called Befikra. Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff's killer dance moves are the highlights of this music single.

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi in 'Pachtaoge'

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi featured in Bhushan Kumar's sentimental track Pachtaoge. Singing sensation Arijit Singh sang the heart-wrenching track. Street Dancer 3D fame actor Nora Fatehi danced really well in a sequence of the song. Vicky Kaushal and Nora's chemistry in the song taken very well by the audience and the music video was a smashing hit.

