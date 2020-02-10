The Debate
Sona Mohapatra's Best Indie Songs That Truly Are Unmissable- Here's Our Top Picks

Music

Sona Mohapatra is a highly-popular independent singer and songwriter. Take a look at some of her best independent tracks which are a must-listen. Read on.

Sona Mohapatra

Sona Mohapatra is an exceptionally talented singer and a Rockstar in true sense of the word. Her carefree attitude often lands her in controversies yet she never fails to speak her mind on any topic. Sona Mohapatra is known for her mesmerizing voice and strong personality.  Sona Mohapatra is often in the news for her controversial statements related to culture, politics and women equality.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Married to famous music composer Ram Sampath, Sona Mohapatra and Ram are one of the most famous couples in the Music Industry. Sona Mohapatra's music is truly unconventional. She is someone who creates most of her songs. Her songs are quite impressive and often hold deep meaning to them. Her powerful voice and charming personality is something her fans truly admire. Let's take a look at the most popular Sona Mohapatra's songs-

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sona Mohapatra's best indie songs that are unmissable

Aaja Ve

Rangbatti 

Bekhauff

Naina-Strings

Ishq Nachaya

Bolo Na

Tori Surat

Apart from her indie songs, Sona has sung some famous Bollywood songs for some of the biggest stars. Some of her most celebrated tracks are Bedardi Raja, Ambarsariya and Naina. Sona Mohapatra was recently in the news when her documentary film Shut Up Sona got shortlisted for the International Film Festival of Rotterdam (IFFR). The documentary is directed by Deepti Gupta. It takes you through her journey of becoming the singing sensation that she is today. 

 

 

