Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Is #goals; Here's Some Fashion Inspiration From The Pop Icon

Neha Kakkar is currently seen as the favourite judge on the Indian Idol 11. She's is a singing sensation and is often called the hit-machine for delivering back-to-back blockbuster hit tracks. The popstar is nothing short of a Fashion Diva as well.

Her fashion sense is impeccable. Neha Kakkar is often seen donning stylish outfits at various events. The Coca Cola singer has not only impressed us with her sense of style but is also giving us some serious fashion goals Take a close look at some outfit ideas to steal from singer Neha Kakkar.

Neha Kakkar looks ethereal in a Sari

Satin blush pink sari like Neha Kakkar's is a must-have in your wardrobe this wedding season.

Image Credit: @nehakakkar Instagram

Neha Kakkar dazzles in Black

Black is a colour which never goes out of fashion. Neha Kakkar looks ravishing in this two-piece outfit. This sort of trendy dress you can wear for special occasions.

Image Credit: @nehakakkar Instagram

Neha Kakkar looks travel-ready in this slit floral print dress

Amongst all Neha Kakkar's photos, this one is our favourite. The Manali Trance singer looks radiant in this casual dress. Such a dress is a great outfit option while travelling.

Image Credit: @nehakakkar Instagram

Neha rocks the crop top and denim look

One of the biggest trends lately is the crop-top and denim combination. If you haven't tried such an outfit, then you must take outfit inspiration from Neha Kakkar.

Image Credit: @nehakakkar Instagram

Neha stuns in a polka-dots dress

Polka-dots is back in fashion, this design not only looks uber-chic but also helps in giving you a youthful look. A must-try outfit especially for casual outings.

Image Credit: @nehakakkar Instagram

