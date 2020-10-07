Neha Kakkar Expresses Happiness As Restaurants In Mumbai Re-open After 6 Months

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to Instagram to share her joy over the reopening of restaurants and cafes in Mumbai. She mentioned how the new Unlock 5 guidelines would help the hospitality industry regain its original glory and added that she prayed everyone would get work now. Take a look at her post and read more updates related to the artist.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar shares teaser for her duet with Darshan Raval, titled 'Teri Aankhon Mein'

Neha Kakkar's thoughts on restaurants re-opening

Pic Credit: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Neha Kakkar first mentioned in her post that Mumbai restaurants had finally reopened. She then added how this would help many people get their jobs back. She thanked God and ended her Instagram story with a small note on how she prayed for everyone to earn their daily bread, be happy and healthy amid these trying times.

Also Read | Rohanpreet Singh's biography: All you need to know about Neha Kakkar's rumoured boyfriend

The new Unlock 5 guidelines have brought a fresh wave of good news for Mumbai. Apart from the cafes, even gyms in the city are opening up and the lockdown rules have been further eased. Many celebs and fans have mentioned their happiness over the new rules.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani share glimpses of first day shooting of 'Indian Idol 12'

Neha Kakkar is very active on her Instagram and makes sure to keep her fans and followers updated at all points. In one of her last posts, she could be seen walking on the ramp of Indian Idol. The singer had indicated that the show would be back soon. The video also had a Yo Yo Honey Singh song playing in the background. Her caption mentioned how they were back with a new season of the singing reality show and tagged Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya. Many fans mentioned they were eager to see the new season of Indian Idol. Take a look at her post:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar cleans up her act when she realises her parents are watching; see video

In another post, Neha could be spotted with her niece. She mentioned in her post how much she loved her niece and wished her a happy birthday. Fans could spot many adorable photos and a video of the birthday girl. Take a look at the cute pictures:

Promo Pic Credit: Neha Kakkar's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.