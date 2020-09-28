Neha Kakkar Cleans Up Her Act When She Realises Her Parents Are Watching; See Video

Playback singer Neha Kakkar shared a video of herself trying to 'look sexy' on social media. She created a story through her official Instagram handle. However, the singer’s attempt 'failed' after realising that her parents were watching the act. So, she made an embarrassing face by the end of the story clip. Check out Neha Kakkar’s hilarious video on the video-sharing platform.

Neha Kakkar cleans up her act when she realises her parents are watching

Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and shared a hilarious video of herself from the stories section through her official handle on September 27, 2020, Sunday. It features the singer trying to give sexy expressions in the clip as her latest song Taaron Ke Shehar plays in the background. However, Neha Kakkar realises that her parents are watching her and gets embarrassed.

Neha Kakkar has donned a pink strappy top and has kept her hair loose. She has accessorised the look with sparkly hairpins and studded hoop earrings. The singer has opted for one of the Instagram Story filters for the clip. In the video, she wrote, “When you try to look all sexy, but then you realise your parents are also watching.” In the caption accompanying her social media post, Neha Kakkar tagged Jubin Nautiyal and Jaani. She has also used relevant hashtags in the description like 'Reel It Feel It' and Taaron Ka Shehar. Check out the singer’s latest video on social media:

Response to Neha Kakkar's Instagram video

Within a day of sharing her Instagram post, Neha Kakkar garnered more than 6, 87, 000 likes and over 5780 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities of the singer have appreciated her look in the video and called her cute, adorable, and gorgeous. Many among them expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, heart-eyed smileys, fire, blossoms, roses, and crowns, to name a few. Here are some of the responses to Neha Kakkar’s Instagram video that you must check out.

