Neha Kakkar And Vishal Dadlani Share Glimpses Of First Day Shooting Of 'Indian Idol 12'

The popular singing show, Indian Idol on Sony TV is returning with its 12th season. The shoot of India Idol 12 began earlier today on October 1. Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya will be judging the upcoming show. The Indian Idol 12 judges shared a glimpse of the set on their social media. Take a look at what the judges have shared with the Indian Idol fans on their social media.

'Indian Idol' commences its shoot

Indian Idol 12 has begun its shoot earlier today. The production team has taken the utmost precautions as they start the shoot during the coronavirus pandemic. The judges Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya were present at the shoot of the show. Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani shared a slow-motion video of the Indian Idol 12 judges as they make an entry on the sets. In the video, the judges are walking towards their seats and also the camera. They walked in style in their glamourous outfits in the clip.

Neha Kakkar added the song Moscow Mashuka sung by her and Yo Yo Honey Singh in the background of the music. She wrote, "We're back!" While on the other hand, Vishal Dadlani added his song Malhari to show their grand entry on Indian Idol 12. He wrote, "Day 1 of #IndianIdol12. This one is a season of #hope, and defying all odds to keep the world turning with music!"

Vishal is dressed in a red bomber jacket and white t-shirt paired with white sneakers. While Neha is wearing a black cold shoulder top and a pink dhoti skirt, Himesh Reshammiya is sporting a green blazer with a redshirt.

Vishal Dadlani's Instagram post

Vishal Dadlani shared a selfie on the first day of the shoot of the show. He seems to be seated on the judges' seat while we see the Indian Idol logo behind him. He looks dapper in his red bomber jacket. He asks the fans to wish the judges good luck as they begin with the shoot. Take a look at Vishal Dadlani's picture.

Earlier in July, the makers of the show decided to choose the contestants this year by watching their virtual video. Aditya Narayan, the host of the show, featured in a video wherein he announced that the auditions will take place virtually. To follow social distancing and rules of the lockdown, the contestants were asked to share their videos on the Sony LIV app. The chosen contestants have now been called to Mumbai to begin the shoot.

