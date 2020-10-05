Rohanpreet Singh's Biography: All You Need To Know About Neha Kakkar's Rumoured Boyfriend

Singer Neha Kakkar is rumoured to be dating Rohanpreet Singh. Singh has posted a couple of pictures with Neha and the two definitely look adorable together. Read on to know more details about Rohanpreet Singh.

Rohanpreet Singh: All you need to know

Rohanpreet Singh is also a singer and has made a singing debut with the 2017 song Bang Gang. He is a contestant of the show TV Rising Star 2 which aired on Colors. The show was won by Hemant Brijwasi. The singer took off on his singing journey with encouragement from his father. He started his journey with Saregama Lil Champs in the year 2007, where he became the First Runner Up.

According to celebcenter.net, Rohan who belongs to a Sikh Family was born and brought up in Patiala. His father Gurinder Pal Singh was a sportsman in Punjab State Electricity Board while his mother is a housewife. He was born on December 1st, 1994, and is a Sagittarius.

He did his schooling from Shri Guru Harkrishan Public School in Patiala and trained for Hindustani classical music under Professor Gurmukh Singh Sehgal. The singer also has 2 sisters Rashminder Kaur and Amanpreet Kaur.

Rohanpreet has done songs including Taqleef, Pehli Mulaqat, Ainkan Kaliyan, and Hello Hi since his debut. He was also seen in the Colors show Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. He was seen competing with several other male contestants to impress Shehnaaz Gill. The singer enjoyed a massive following on Tik-Tok. His hobbies include dancing and singing. His favourite actors are Sunny Deol and his favourite film is Apne. Rohan has a crown tattooed on the inside of his right wrist; he owns a Royal Enfield bike. Prawns and Kaju Barfi are two of his most liked dishes.

Rohanpreet Singh’s Instagram Post with Neha Kakkar

Rohan had recently uploaded a reel-video with rumoured girlfriend Neha Kakkar. The two were seen grooving to Kakkar’s latest song Diamond Da Challa as Rohan captioned it as - #DiamondDaChalla With Most Beautiful DOLL 😍❤️ I’ve Never Seen Such a Beautiful Soul in my life 🙌 Amazing Song by One and Only The @nehakakka❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.

