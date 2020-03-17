The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Will Give You Five Major Fashion Tips; Read Them Here

Music

Neha Kakkar is as much a trailblazer as she is a singer. She is known for her distinct look as well as her taste in print fashion. Find out more.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar has won the style games several times. Be it her petite dresses or the prints, Neha loves variety. She follows certain fashion pointers that appear over and over again in her looks. Here are some of the fashion pointers that Nehe Kakkar’s wardrobe and looks might inspire you to follow.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Knows How To Look Drop-dead Gorgeous In White Outfits

Falling for prints

Neha Kakkar has often worn outfits that enhance her colour-tone. Be it bright tones or subtle hues, the singer is known to pull off the print game in style. Take a look at this traditional festive look for an event. She has paired the contrasting yellow with white in a perfect mix.

Indian contrast print look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Western print mini dress

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Also Read | Will Neha Kakkar Make Her Film Debut? Singer Answers

Two pieces

Neha Kakkar’s western-style includes a lot of single-tone or co-ord sets. She believes in defining her casual and uber-cool styles in minimal looks sometimes, with the focus being on the two-piece. She has donned a two-piece on many instances in prints and metallic as well. Definitely the crop top style cannot be missed that Neha prefers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Jet set hair

Neha Kakkar has donned her hair in sleek, curly, wavy and in many shades of black and brown. Neha Kakkar’s go-to hairdo is the mid partition semi-curl locks. Neha Kakkar's hair game is worth taking inspiration from.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Also Read | Aditya Narayan's Collaborations With Dhvani Bhanushali, Neha Kakkar & Palak Muchhal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Glam vs Heavy

Neha Kakkar wears glam make-up with a tinge of bright eye make-up. However, the most repeated look is the glam make-up with tints of pink. She aces the no make-up look as well. Neha has donned the smokey look for many of her red carpet appearances which are a winner.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Go high on the heels

Neha Kakkar prefers high or platform heels for many of her looks. She wears peep-toe platforms as well as strappy platforms. These options go well with Neha Kakkar’s body type and also her looks. For casuals, the singer prefers classic white sneakers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Kakkar (@nehakakkar) on

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Sure Knows How To Rock Different Denim Styles And Here's Proof; See Pics

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Sanjay
SANJAY RAUT ON MP POLITICAL CRISIS
Tom Hanks
TOM HANKS AND WIFE LEAVE HOSPITAL
Air India
AIR INDIA WRITES TO CENTRE
Congress
PL PUNIA ON EX-CJI GOGOI
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE: CASES RISE TO 127
Smriti Irani
SMRITI IRANI ON COVID-19