Neha Kakkar's Wardrobe Will Give You Five Major Fashion Tips; Read Them Here

Neha Kakkar has won the style games several times. Be it her petite dresses or the prints, Neha loves variety. She follows certain fashion pointers that appear over and over again in her looks. Here are some of the fashion pointers that Nehe Kakkar’s wardrobe and looks might inspire you to follow.

Falling for prints

Neha Kakkar has often worn outfits that enhance her colour-tone. Be it bright tones or subtle hues, the singer is known to pull off the print game in style. Take a look at this traditional festive look for an event. She has paired the contrasting yellow with white in a perfect mix.

Indian contrast print look

Western print mini dress

Two pieces

Neha Kakkar’s western-style includes a lot of single-tone or co-ord sets. She believes in defining her casual and uber-cool styles in minimal looks sometimes, with the focus being on the two-piece. She has donned a two-piece on many instances in prints and metallic as well. Definitely the crop top style cannot be missed that Neha prefers.

Jet set hair

Neha Kakkar has donned her hair in sleek, curly, wavy and in many shades of black and brown. Neha Kakkar’s go-to hairdo is the mid partition semi-curl locks. Neha Kakkar's hair game is worth taking inspiration from.

Glam vs Heavy

Neha Kakkar wears glam make-up with a tinge of bright eye make-up. However, the most repeated look is the glam make-up with tints of pink. She aces the no make-up look as well. Neha has donned the smokey look for many of her red carpet appearances which are a winner.

Go high on the heels

Neha Kakkar prefers high or platform heels for many of her looks. She wears peep-toe platforms as well as strappy platforms. These options go well with Neha Kakkar’s body type and also her looks. For casuals, the singer prefers classic white sneakers.

