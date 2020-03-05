The Debate
Neha Kakkar Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Television News

Neha Kakkar always manages to keep her fashion quotient on point & is known for her impeccable fashion sense. Check when Neha dazzled us with her green outfits.

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar's latest track Goa Wale Beach Pe with Aditya Naryan is breaking the internet. In no time the song has crossed over millions of views and is on a record-breaking spree. Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation and is also known as the hit-machine for delivering back-to-back blockbuster hit tracks. Her list of smashing hits is never-ending. From Kala Chashma to Dheeme Dheeme, Neha Kakkar has received tons of accolades for her chartbusters.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Not just her choice of songs but Neha's taste in fashion is also quite appealing. The popstar singer is often spotted in outlandish outfits at several events. The O Saki Saki singer is giving us some serious fashion goals with her outfit choices. Especially the colour green suits Neha like no other, she looks drop-dead gorgeous when donning green attires. Take a look-

Neha Kakkar's ravishing green attires

Neha Kakkar looks like a fashion diva in this off-shoulder green with meticulous details  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Kakkar slays this green palazzo pants and crop top looks, what adds to her beauty is the way she's carrying the sheer shrug with so much poise.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha Kakkar looks stunning in satin bottle green-coloured jumpsuit 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Neha's green crop-top and distressed denim look is ideal for the summer season

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The 'Coca Cola' singer looks adorable in this white crop top and fluorescent green palazzo pants 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The' Dilbar' singer looks ethereal in this stunning dark green saree with mirror work

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram 

 

 

