Neha Kakkar Oozes Oodles Of Glamour In These Green Outfits; See Pics

Neha Kakkar's latest track Goa Wale Beach Pe with Aditya Naryan is breaking the internet. In no time the song has crossed over millions of views and is on a record-breaking spree. Neha Kakkar is a singing sensation and is also known as the hit-machine for delivering back-to-back blockbuster hit tracks. Her list of smashing hits is never-ending. From Kala Chashma to Dheeme Dheeme, Neha Kakkar has received tons of accolades for her chartbusters.

Not just her choice of songs but Neha's taste in fashion is also quite appealing. The popstar singer is often spotted in outlandish outfits at several events. The O Saki Saki singer is giving us some serious fashion goals with her outfit choices. Especially the colour green suits Neha like no other, she looks drop-dead gorgeous when donning green attires. Take a look-

Neha Kakkar's ravishing green attires

Neha Kakkar looks like a fashion diva in this off-shoulder green with meticulous details

Neha Kakkar slays this green palazzo pants and crop top looks, what adds to her beauty is the way she's carrying the sheer shrug with so much poise.

Neha Kakkar looks stunning in satin bottle green-coloured jumpsuit

Neha's green crop-top and distressed denim look is ideal for the summer season

The 'Coca Cola' singer looks adorable in this white crop top and fluorescent green palazzo pants

The' Dilbar' singer looks ethereal in this stunning dark green saree with mirror work

Source: Neha Kakkar Instagram

