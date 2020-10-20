Neha Kakkar Shares Video Of Roka Ceremony With Rohanpreet Ahead Of 'Nehu Da Vyah' Release

Ahead of the release of Neha Kakkar’s next music Nehu Da Vyah with singer Rohanpreet Singh, the singer shared a glimpse of her recently held grand Roka ceremony. In the video, the two singers can be seen walking down the decked up venue while dancing on the dhol beats. The ceremony seems to be a private affair with just the presence of close family members. The two can be seen dancing their hearts out while giving major couple vibes.

Apart from Neha and Rohanpreet, the other relatives and family members of the two can be seen dancing along with them. At one point in time in the video, the couple got on the stage, hugged each other, and danced along with the family. The Dilbar singer captioned the adorable video on Instagram and wrote that her next song Nehu Da Vyah is all set to release on October 21, till then she wants to gift for her fans and Nehru Preet lovers with the Roka ceremony clips. She also expressed her love for Rohanpreet Singh. At last, she concluded the post and wrote, “Thank you, Mrs. Kakkar and Mr. Kakkar Hehe.. I mean Mom Dad. Thank you for throwing the best event.”

Rohanpreet Singh was the first one to pour in her love for Neha Kakkar in the comment section and wrote, “Neha Kakkar…Babuuuuuuuuuuu i love youuuuuuuuu soooooo much. Best day Best Moments. shukar aa mere rabb da.” Ever since the news of singer Neha Kakkar’s ‘wedding’ surfaced on the Internet, it has been a talking point a few months back. While this seems to be a publicity gimmick, it seems fans are still finding it hard to believe that Neha Kakkar is indeed getting married, if she is tying the knot for real. After the launch of a ‘poster’ of the wedding, the invitation card of her wedding also started doing rounds on the Internet.

The duo is all set to feature together in their upcoming album, Nehu Da Vyah. The first poster of Nehu Da Vyah song featured Neha-Rohanpreet sitting hand in hand at a scenic destination. Neha covered her head with a dupatta, whereas, Singh sported a white kurta. In a brief caption, Neha Kakkar announced that the song will be dropped on October 21, 2020.

