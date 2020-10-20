Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's wedding invitation card 'leaked', fans still not convinced

Neha Kakkar’s ‘wedding’ had been a talking point a few months back, with ‘groom’ Aditya Narayan and the preparations being discussed. While that had turned out to be a publicity gimmick then, it seems fans are still finding it hard to believe that Neha Kakkar is indeed getting married, if she is tying the knot for real. After launch of a ‘poster’ of the wedding, now the invitation card has surfaced, but netizens were still not convinced.

Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh’ wedding invitation card leaked?

Fans of ‘NehuPreet’ as the term has caught on, found the wedding invitation card of the singer-couple recently. The picture has been going viral on social media since then. As per the details in the card, with the names of the duo and their parents, the wedding is scheduled to take place on October 26 in Mohali, Punjab.

While section of fans were excited to see the card, some netizens were still not convinced that the wedding is indeed happening. With the Neha Kakkar-Aditya Narayan wedding promotional stunt on Indian Idol taking place before the launch of their song, netizens believed that this could again be for a song. With the release of a ‘poster’, and words like ‘Nehu Da Vyah’ and ‘lyrics and composition by Neha Kakkar', Instagram users felt the hype could be for the song, if any.

The answer, however, will only be revealed on October 21, when ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, whether it's a song or any annnoucement, is set to release.

Neha-Rohanpreet

Neha Kakkar is among the most popular singers of the film industry at the moment. Dilbar, Gali Gali, Garmi, Mile Ho Tum,are some of her chartbusters. She is also among the most followed Indian celebrities on Instagram with 46.9 million followers, leaving many well-known names behind.

Rohanpreet Singh is also a singer. Interestingly, he had started his career with the show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs which had then been hosted by Aditya Narayan.

Apart from loved-up pictures, they also posted a video of Rohanpreet introduced his ladylove to the family.

