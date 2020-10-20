Neha Kakkar Sends Message To Fans And Trolls; Says 'memes Come With Fame'

Neha Kakkar took to her Instagram handle and shared a message for her fans and requested them not to get offended by Neha Kakkar's memes. It has often been seen that netizens share memes, and now that Neha Kakkar's wedding is approaching closer, the singer shared the message that when a person becomes famous, they have to accept love as well as hate. Addressing Neha Kakkar's memes, she told her fans that if “making random funny memes” gives someone happiness then “let them be!”

Neha Kakkar's memes and the singer's take on it

Neha Kakkar's memes have often offended her fans and they have taken to social media handles to show their anger about Neha Kakkar's memes that go viral. Neha Kakkar has often been subjected to memes and jokes about her. Trolls often mock her for how emotional she used to get on singing reality show, Indian Idol. Even though she would often take it in good spirits, Neha recently shared a message for both memers and her fans.

Neha Kakkar's photos in her Instagram stories read

"For all the meme accounts and their haters too. I have been seeing my memes since so long! I think today I want to say something. So.. It's a request to the people who see memes and get offended. Plz don't abuse these people, everybody has some job to do in life, which makes them feel complete and if making memes is their job or if making random funny memes gives them Happiness, let them be! And memes bante hi famous personalities ke hain. So if I am in this field where I have got fame. I have to accept all this and let them be happy. God bless everyone! Stay happy! bus kisika dil mat dukhaana yaar (sic)"

Check out Neha Kakkar's photos

Neha Kakkar Memes

Neha Kakkar had previously shared a meme about her in which Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio was holding Neha in his hand and the meme read, “Meet my daughter Neha!” It further read, “She is unable to tell whose photo is in her phone but calls them ‘babu sona’ on Instagram”. Neha wrote a befitting caption as she shared the meme on her story, “Hahaha.. I’m looking cute here but somebody tell him if I don’t do ‘Babu shona’ now then when will I ever call them that?” Check out the picture below.

Neha Kakkar's wedding

Neha Kakkar's wedding news has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh willl soon be tying the knot in Delhi. Neha Kakkar's wedding invite pictures also went viral on social media. Check out the pictures below.

