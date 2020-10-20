Neha Kakkar Shares Glimpse Of Day When She Met Rohanpreet Singh's Parents & Family; Watch

On Monday night, Neha Kakkar took to Instagram and posted a video that gave a glimpse of the time when she met Rohanpreet Singh's parents and family for the first time. In the clip, Neha was all-smiles as she received a huge gift hamper from her beau's family. More so, they were all busy chit-chatting, whilst holding each other's hands. Some of Singh's family members were seen exchanging covers in the video.

While Neha kept it casual with a black tee, Rohanpreet sported a bright multi-coloured jacket. Sharing the clip, the Diamond Da Challa singer wrote, "The day he made me meet His Parents and Family. Love You @rohanpreetsingh. #NehuPreet". As soon as Neha's video was up on the internet, fans rushed to drop endearing comments on the post.

When Rohanpreet Singh caught a glimpse of the same, he replied with a lengthy comment. "I can't explain in words what this day meant to me. I got whole world holding my hand. Love you till infinity ends. My queen, my everything," read Rohanpreet's comment. More so, he also went on to call Neha his 'life'.

He penned down his emotions in Hindi. Neha replied to him by saying, "Oh baby, you're the best. I love you the most Rohu". Neha's brother Tony Kakkar also dropped a comment on the post. Whereas, Jassie Gill, Sonu Kakkar, Rajat Nagpal, Shraddha Arya, Yuvika Chaudhary, and many others wished the couple.

Also Read | Sunny Deol's Net Worth & Career As The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana' Star Rings In His Birthday

When Neha Kakkar met Rohanpreet's parents & family

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Shares 'Love At First Sight' Pic With Rohanpreet Singh, Says 'Jab We Met'

The duo is all set to feature together in their upcoming album, Nehu Da Vyah. The first poster of Nehu Da Vyah song featured Neha-Rohanpreet sitting hand in hand at a scenic destination. Neha covered her head with a dupatta, whereas, Singh sported a white kurta. In a brief caption, Neha Kakkar announced that the song will be dropped on October 21, 2020.

It was on October 9, when the duo took the internet by storm after they officially declared their relationship on social media. Ever since then, Neha Kakkar has time and again shared glimpses of her whereabouts with Rohanpreet.

Also Read | Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal Depicts Goddess As Doctor Killing Coronavirus 'the Demon'

Also Read | Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's combined net worth as they announce their relationship

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.