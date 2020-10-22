Neha Kakkar Shares Endearing Videos With Rohanpreet Ahead Of Their Wedding Festivities

Singer Neha Kakkar has been sharing endearing posts with her Rohanpreet Singh ahead of their wedding. Neha recently uploaded a video on Instagram where the couple is sharing a romantic moment together. Apart from their sizzling chemistry, fans can also hear the two crooning to their latest track Nehu Da Vyah. While captioning the post, Neha expressed her love for Rohanpreet and wrote how she is happy to have him in her life.

Neha Kakkar shares mushy videos

In the video, the two can be seen hugging each other adorably while making some cute gestures. Rohanpreet was the first one to comment under the post and wrote that each and every moment spent with Neha is very special for him. Followed by Rohanpreet was Gauahar Khan who expressed her happiness of seeing the two happy. Rohanpreet also shared a similar video on Instagram where he wrote that Neha’s smile is the best in the world.

Apart from this, Neha and her family flew down to Delhi on October 22. She even shared some in-flight pictures expressing her excitement for the special day. While not many photos from their landing have started making rounds on the internet, Neha's brother Tony Kakkar has shared a video when the friends and family were just landing in Delhi. Neha made a special appearance in the video and flaunted her wide grin.

Meanwhile, the couple gave a sneak-peek into their wedding proposal to fans on Instagram. The love birds took to their Instagram handles to share a streak of pictures from the day Rohanpreet proposed Neha. The songstress' fiancé also penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove and expressed saying Neha is synonymous with 'smile' for him. After shelling out major couple goals with the much-awaited music video of Nehu Da Vyah song, the singer couple left fans awestruck after they shared glimpses from the day when Rohanpreet proposed to Neha for marrying him. In the streak of mushy pictures shared by the duo, they posed for the camera with a heart-shaped card which read, "Will you marry me?".

(Image credit: Neha Kakkar/ Instagram)

