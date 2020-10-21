Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah' A Perfect Wedding Song; Watch

Singer: Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet

Lyrics & Composition: Neha Kakkar

Music: Rajat Nagpal

Direction: Agam Mann & Azeem Mann

Video Supervisor: Raghav Sharma

DOP: Shinda Singh

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh would soon be getting married and they recently collaborated for a music number Nehu Da Vyah. The song premiered today on YouTube on the official channel of Desi Music. The song is about a boy, played by Rohanpreet, confessing his love for Neha Kakkar’s character and telling her that he would only get married to her.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah' song

The song opens with Neha Kakkar having a dream about her and Rohanpreet and the lyrics go, “Saari saari raat mere super ch Aunda h Eni cute laga roz Milan nu aunda hai”.The song is a romantic number and portrays how the boy and the girl in the song are extremely fond of each other and cannot stay apart. Lyrics like “Mere kol aake galla nu touch kare Mere kol aake galla nu touch kare Kehnda tu hi chahidi mainu Main taan vyah krvauna tere naal h Zindagi da gujara tere naal hai” convey the message of the characters and make for a sweet love story.

The characters in the music video sneak around to see each other and spend some quality time together. The song further shows Rohanpreet proposing to Neha Kakkar and the singer accepting the proposal. The screenplay of the song is done beautifully and portrays a sweet love story.

The cinematography of the music video is on point and captures the essence of old towns where people would sneak in adjoining houses by jumping over boundary walls. Moreover, the actors in the video are looking great. Neha Kakkar’s voice is as usual very melodious and makes for a soothing song. As the wedding season is arriving, the song is likely to be a hit and possibly would be played at a number of functions too. Watch the video below.

Neha Kakkar's marriage date

Neha Kakkar's wedding news has been doing the rounds on social media for quite some time now. Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh will soon be tying the knot in Delhi. Neha Kakkar's wedding invite pictures also went viral on social media. Check out the pictures below.



Image credits: Screenshot from the video of Nehu Da Vyah

