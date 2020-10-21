Netizens Gush Over Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah', Say 'Nehu, Preet Is Cutest'

Ahead of their much-talked-about wedding, Neha Kakkar has released the music video of Nehu Da Vyah song on YouTube today. Yesterday, the video of Neha Kakkar's Roka ceremony with beau Rohanpreet had taken the internet by surprise. Along with dropping a video of their Roka ceremony, the sensational songstress had announced the release of Nehu Da Vyah song on Instagram.

Also Read | Aditya Narayan Reacts To Rumours About Neha Kakkar's Wedding: 'No Invitation Received'

Neha & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah' receives a thumbs up by netizens

On October 21, 2020, Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's much-awaited collaboration on the song Nehu Da Vyah has been released on Desi Music Factory's YouTube channel. The song is a romantic melody sung by the love birds, both composed and written by Neha herself. The aww-dorable music video of the song features Neha and Rohanpreet as lovers and it is produced by Anshul Garg, the owner of Desi Music Factory.

The plot of the music video showcases how romance blooms between the couple and how Rohanpreet proposes Neha for marriage. Soon after the video was released on YouTube, it was showered with immense love by the masses. Ardent fans of the 33-year-old singer also took to Twitter to share their opinion about the song and were all-praise about Neha Da Vyah. Twitterati also couldn't contain their excitement about Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet's wedding after the duo shelled out major couple goals with the release of their romantic track.

While one user tweeted, "Just lovee the lyrics, the composition and the singing is absolutely mind-blowing . The video of this song is the most beautiful one because it expresses reality" while another wrote, "Congratulations to @iAmNehaKakkar and #RohanpreetSingh for #NehuDaVyah (in reel and in real)".

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Shares Video Of Roka Ceremony With Rohanpreet Ahead Of 'Nehu Da Vyah' Release

Check out netizens reaction to Nehu Da Vyah song below:

Neha kakkar & Rohan Preet Singh's Wedding song #NehuDaVyah is out now!!❤️

It's a very Bful song sung by the couple, penned and composed by @iAmNehaKakkar herself 💯

Go check it out 😇#DesiMusicFactory

Aur batana kaisa laga, ok?😊 pic.twitter.com/nrz9tTrnXo — Neheart Forever #TeamNK (@NeheartF) October 21, 2020

NEHU DA VYAH - Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh | Anshul Garg | Neha Weds ... https://t.co/NQW0lFqmD5 via @YouTube



God Bless Lovelies ❤️ Nehu Super Cute Yaar🥰 Looking forward for the Big Day @iAmNehaKakkar #NehuPreet ; Jai Mata Di #NehuDaVyah 🙏🏻😇@DesiMFactory @AnshulGarg80 🔥 — Shivam Suri (@shivamsuri910) October 21, 2020

Guys , go and watch #NehuDaVyah

Song on u-tube . Nehu , you are so talented ❣️. I'm in love with the song 😍💟 . Best thing that lyrics and composition are also done by you 😍❤️. And ofcourse what a job done by Rohan sir ❤️. @iAmNehaKakkar #NehuDaVyah #nehupreet #nehearts pic.twitter.com/BJZMcURPbl — Neheart_himani__ #Team NK (@Neheart_himani_) October 21, 2020

@iAmNehaKakkar should start writing more songs🔥🔥 she is damn amazing ♥️ #NehuDaVyah song is just♥️ #nehupreet cutest couple. Godd bless you both♥️🙌🏻 @rohanpreetrs2 — paramveer singh (@parramm7) October 21, 2020

The most awaited song of the year that is #NehuDaVyah is out now 🥳 https://t.co/LsjKyuQn8M Just lovee the lyrics, the composition and the singing is absolutely mind blowing 💫💖. The video of this song is the most beautiful one because it expresses reality♥️@iAmNehaKakkar — NeHeart navnoor (@neheartnavnoor) October 21, 2020

Nehu da Vyah out now on Desi music factory. Sung by my favourite singers Neha kakkar and Rohan Preet Singh @iAmNehaKakkar @AnshulGarg80 @DesiMFactory pic.twitter.com/EfuDmfBGMw — Anagha (@iAmAnagha___) October 21, 2020

Watch the music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' below:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Sends Message To Fans And Trolls; Says 'memes Come With Fame'

Meanwhile, the video of Neha and Rohanpreet's Roka ceremony has garnered over 7.5 million views on Instagram. Although Neha Kakkar's wedding date with her beau has not been officially announced by the couple, a leaked invitation card of their wedding recently went viral on social media. According to the leaked invitation card, the couple is set to tye the knot on October 26, 2020.

Also Read | Neha Kakkar-Rohanpreet Singh's Wedding Invitation Card 'leaked', Fans Still Not Convinced

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.