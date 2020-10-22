Neha Kakkar Shares Aww-dorable Photos From The Day Rohanpreet Proposed To Her For Marriage

Although fans are swooning over Rohanpreet Singh's reel-life wedding proposal to Neha Kakkar in their newly-released romantic melody Nehu Da Vyah, the couple has finally given fans a sneak-peek into her real-life wedding proposal to fans on Instagram. Earlier this morning, the love birds took to their Instagram handles to share a streak of pictures from the day hubby-to-be Rohanpreet proposed to Neha. The songstress' fiancé also penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove and expressed saying Neha is synonymous to 'smile' for him.

Also Read | Netizens Gush Over Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah', Say 'Nehu, Preet Is Cutest'

'Life is more beautiful'

After shelling out major couple goals with the much-awaited music video of Nehu Da Vyah song, netizens are super excited for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's wedding. Now, ahead of their much-talked-about wedding, the singer couple left fans awestruck after they shared glimpses from the day when then-beau and now-fiancé Rohanpreet proposed to Neha for marrying him. In the streak of mushy pictures shared by the duo, they looked nothing less than aww-dorable as they posed for the camera with a heart-shaped card which read, "Will you marry me?".

Along with sharing the cutesy pictures on her Instagram handle, Neha Kakkar wrote, "The day He proposed to Me!!

@rohanpreetsingh Life is more beautiful with You #NehuPreet #NehuDaVyah (sic)". On the other hand, Rohanpreet penned a heartfelt note for his ladylove and poured his heart out to express his love for Neha in an extensive IG post. The caption of his post read,

Hey my love first of all, I wanna tell you that.. from The day I met You my connection with my Smile has become more stronger! Jis din hamara Roka hua, Uss din mujhe aisa mehsoos huya ki mera Sabse Haseen Khwaab Sach hogya aur main chahta hun hamari life ka har ek momment he itni khushiyon se bhara ho.. Touchwood! Sanu kade kise di v nazar na lage promise i will take all of your pain nd in return i will give you all the happiness of this world Waheguru ji sukh rakhan Mata Rani sukh rakhein (sic)

Also Read | Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet's 'Nehu Da Vyah' A Perfect Wedding Song; Watch

Check out Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh's photos below:

Also Read | Aditya Narayan Reacts To Rumours About Neha Kakkar's Wedding: 'No Invitation Received'

Watch the romantic music video of 'Nehu Da Vyah' here

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Shares Video Of Roka Ceremony With Rohanpreet Ahead Of 'Nehu Da Vyah' Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.