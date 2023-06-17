Neha Kakkar Drops Mushy Photos With Husband Rohanpreet Singh Amid Split Rumours

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh have been surrounded by rumors of a potential divorce, creating a buzz. The speculation gained traction after an alleged sighting at the airport and Neha's recent birthday celebration, adding fuel to the speculations about their marriage being on shaky ground. However, Neha's latest post on Instagram provides evidence to the contrary, debunking the rumors.

3 things you need to know

Neka Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married on October 24, 2020.

The couple has collaborated professionally several times.

Recently rumours about their divorce started floating online.

Neha Kakkar quashes separation rumours

Amid reports of their separation doing rounds on social media, singer Neha Kakkar seems to be on a holiday with her husband. The singer has posted a series of pictures from the holiday. In the pictures, she can be seen posing romantically with him.

(Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together. | Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

In the photos, the singer can be seen in a black outfit. On the other hand, her husband donned a white shirt. In the caption, she penned a note saying ‘back in town from the best holidays spent with hubby’.

What got the rumour mill going?

Recently, an airport spotting of the singer fuelled speculations about her alleged separation. She was seen leaving the Mumbai airport with her family, though sans her husband. This was the second time in the recent past, the singer was spotted without Rohanpreet.

(Rohanpreet Singh remained missing from Neha Kakkar's birthday celebration photo | Image: Neha Kakkar/Instagram)

Earlier, images from Neha Kakkar's birthday celebration surfaced on the internet, giving a glimpse into what appeared to be a small, intimate gathering with only close family members. However, fans and followers quickly noticed the absence of Rohanpreet Singh in the shared photos. Additionally, Rohanpreet did not publicly extend birthday wishes to Neha on social media, further fueling the speculation and raising eyebrows among their supporters.