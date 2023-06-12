Neha Kakkar Avoids Paps At Mumbai Airport Amid Separation Rumours With Rohanpreet Singh

Indian singer Neha Kakkar has fueled the rumours of her separation from her husband Rohanpreet Singh yet again. The singer was recently seen exiting Mumbai along with her family. As the paparazzi tried to speak to her, Neha smiled and strolled away with her family.

Clips of her appearance are currently circulating on social media. What further fueled their separation rumours was that Rohanpreet was not present with the Kakkars during their outing. See the clip of Neha Kakkar below:

Rohanpreet’s absence from Neha Kakkar’s birthday bash

The rumours began when Neha took to social media and posted pictures from her birthday bash on June 6. She captioned the pictures, “This is how my birthday began.. 12 am 6.6.23 (sic)”. Her birthday bash was entirely an at-home affair. In the photos, her husband did not appear in any one of them.

Many fans noted that Rohanpreet was not around, and did not even wish her via social media. Despite the rumours catching up steam, neither Neha nor Rohanpreet made any comments on the matter. In another set of pictures, Neha was seen posing with her friends during a small tea party. Once again, Rohan was nowhere to be seen in the posted pictures.

(Neha Kakkar with her parents during her in-door birthday bash | Image: nehakakkar/Instagram)

How Rohan and Neha met each other

(Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh together | Image: nehakakkar/Instagram)

Rohan and Neha met each other first in Chandigarh, as per reports. It has been said that their first meeting led them to fall for each other immediately. It was followed by their elegant and flamboyant wedding ceremony on October 24, 2020. They appeared together on social media frequently and even collaborated on several songs together. Neha and Rohan both recently worked on the song Gham Kushiyan. While Neha sang the song with fellow singer Arijit Singh, Rohan made an appearance in the music video.