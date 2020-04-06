Neha Kakkar Takes Up The #MoodSwingChallenge On Instagram; Fans Are All Hearts

Neha Kakkar is one of the most celebrated playback singers in Bollywood. Apart from enjoying a massive fan following in the country, the singer is also at the pinnacle of her social media game, as she keeps her account up-to-date with BTS pictures and TikTok videos. Neha recently took the #MoodSwingChallenge on social media, and her fans were seemingly left mesmerised. Here are the details:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar, Salim Merchant And Armaan Malik Are All Set For TikTok’s ‘Sofa’ Gig

As seen in the video shared by Neha Kakkar, the singer can be seen channelling her inner 'actor' as she comes up with several expressions, which very well relates to the mood of the song, Kalla Sohna Nai being played in the background. As seen in the video, Neha Kakkar can be seen donning a sleeveless red gown, which is accessoried with a pair of earrings and a 'bindi'. Take a look:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Looks Adorable With Jaani In Her Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Vs Sonakshi Sinha, Who Slayed The Black Lehenga Outfit Better?

As soon as the video was updated, fans of the singer stormed her social media account with messages. Some fans also advised Neha to take up acting someday and called her cute. Take a look:

Neha's social media presence

It seems like Neha Kakkar has vowed to entertain her fans on social media platforms during the lockdown period, as the actor has been entertaining her fans with fun-filled interactive sessions and sharing some unseen throwback pictures. Recently, Neha took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture of her Himalayan trip and revealed that she misses travelling a lot. As seen in the picture shared, Neha can be seen gazing at the beautiful Himalayan ranges and is seen donning an orange sweater, which is very well-accessorised with a pair of flip-flops and denim sweatpants. Take a look at the picture shared:

Also Read | Neha Kakkar Vs Sonakshi Sinha, Who Slayed The Black Lehenga Outfit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.