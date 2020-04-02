Neha Kakkar Looks Adorable With Jaani In Her Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Pop singer Neha Kakkar has become a household name and enjoys a massive fan following for her Bollywood hits as well as many music videos. She has sung numerous hit songs like Garmi, Aankh Marey, Kala Chashma, London Thumakda, and Coca Cola among others.

Neha Kakkar has a dedicated fan base who loves to follow her on social media. The singer just released her latest music video named Jinke Liye in collaboration with Punjabi lyricist Jaani. Take a look at Neha Kakkar's latest Instagram posts about her new music video here.

Neha Kakkar shares pictures with Jaani

Popular singer, songwriter and performer Neha Kakkar’s new music video, Jinke Liye released on March 31, 2020. Neha Kakkar can be seen collaborating with lyricist Jaani for this music video. The talented singer kept updating her fans about the new release of the song with pictures and videos of Jaani and herself on her Instagram handle. Take a look at the adorable pictures below.

The chemistry between Neha Kakkar and Punjabi lyricist Jaani is unmissable in the above pictures. These string of photographs were shared by Neha Kakkar to let her fans know about her upcoming collaboration and keep them hooked. She even shared a video with Jaani, take a look here.

The Jinke Liye music video is produced under the banner T-Series by Bhushan Kumar. The music video is getting a lot of attention from the audiences. Watch the promo of the song here below.

