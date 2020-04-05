Neha Kakkar Vs Sonakshi Sinha, Who Slayed The Black Lehenga Outfit Better?

Neha Kakkar has impressed fans with her melodious voice. The singer is not only known for her melodious voice but also known for her fashion and style. She loves opting for quirky outfits. Her choices of outfits are just stunning and hence she manages to impress her fans with her impeccable fashion sense.

On the same lines, actor Sonakshi Sinha is also one of the gorgeous celebrities in Bollywood. She is also one of the highly acclaimed actors who has received a lot of appreciation from the audience for her acting. Apart from her acting, the actor is also known for her fashionable appearances.

Both Neha Kakkar and Sonakshi Sinha are quite active on social media. They both keep uploading their stylish pictures on social media that impress their followers. Neha Kakkar and Sonakshi Sinha wore the same kind of black lehenga during their photo session. Take a look at Neha Kakkar and Sonakshi Sinha's black lehenga outfits.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar Looks Adorable With Jaani In Her Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Neha Kakkar and Sonakshi Sinha in black lehenga

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore a beautifully embroidered bustier and pleated skirt during the show Indian Idol 11. She was a judge on the show and the singer never failed to impress the audience with her outfits. Her outfit was styled by Deepanshu Khandelwal and Margi Kapadia. Her hairstyle was done by Seema.

ALSO READ | Neha Kakkar's Heartbreak Songs To Listen On Loop; From 'Jinke Liye' To 'Naina'

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha wore this outfit during Diwali 2019. Her outfit was styled by Miloni Shah and her hair was styled by Madhuri Nakhale. Sonakshi Sinha looked extremely stunning in the pictures. Fans also complimented the actor by commenting heart emojis on the picture.

ALSO READ | Bhumi Pednekar & Sonakshi Sinha’s Red Polka Dot Dresses Are All Things Bright | See Pics

ALSO READ | Sonakshi Sinha's 'Kalank' And Other Multi-starrers That Failed At Box Office

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.