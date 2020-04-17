Fashion Face Off : Neha Kakkar Vs Jennifer Winget - Who Aced The Red Floral Look Better?

Neha Kakkar, one of the finest singers of the modern generation is among the most celebrated singers of Bollywood. Along with singing Neha Kakkar is also admired for her impeccable fashion sense and style. She loves to wear quirky outfits and style herself with the trendiest fashion which inspires us. Neha Kakkar's outfit choices are just perfect and hence she manages to carve a niche in the hearts of masses with her impressive fashion sense.

Jennifer Winget, on the other hand, is one of the most stunning beauties in the world of Television. The diva never lets her fans down with her talented acting Jskills. Jennifer Winget is the most adorable actor of Television who has stolen the hearts of a huge fan following with her stellar performance. Her style and fashion sense is something that people get inspired.

Both these actors have recently flaunted their summer outfits in a kind of similar style, which is of floral print. Neha Kakkar and Jennifer Winget styled these floral outfits from their summer collection which is almost a similar pattern. Let’s see which fashionista rocked the outfit better-

Neha Kakkar and Jennifer Winget styled in the same red color floral outfit-

Jennifer Winget

Summer floral prints in red with this twirling outfit looks awesome on Jennifer Winget. Her long dress has a one-sided off-shouldered pattern and a V-neck design which looks really stylish. Jennifer Winget, the gorgeous actor has blown away the audience’s mind with her calm and cool summer collection red floral outfit with light make-up and short slight curly hair which fully complemented her overall look.

Here is the picture of Jennifer Winget-

Neha Kakkar

Neha Kakkar wore this summer collection dress in red on the sets of her TV show. The thigh-slit dress of Neha Kakkar was a just similar one with one-sided cut off-shoulder sleeves and V-neck style. Neha Kakkar is styling this awesome bright color outfit with a beautiful golden earring and the prettiest curly bun hairstyle and nude shade make-up. Brownie points to the singing diva for her heart-piercing pose.

Here is the picture of Neha Kakkar-

