Neha Kakkar Has Shared Stage With Many Noted Bollywood Singers; See List Here

Neha Kakkar is known for her chirpy voice and peppy numbers. She made her debut with singing reality show Indian Idol in 2006. Later, she made her first music album in 2008 called Neha The Rock Star and since then there has been no looking back.

She has successfully created a unique place for herself in the industry with her beautiful voice. Her popular songs include Tukur Tukur, Kar Gayi Chull, Main Tera Boyfriend, Badri Ki Dulhania, Cheez Badi and many more. She has also shared the stage with many nominated and popular singers. Take a look at pictures of Neha Kakkar sharing stage with other noted singers.

Pictures of Neha Kakkar with other noted singers

Neha Kakkar on Indian Idol

Neha Kakkar shared the stage of Indian Idol as a judge with singers like Vishal Dadlani and Anu Malik. In the pictures below, she is also seen with Alka Yagnik and Himesh Reshammiya.

A beautiful picture with Sonu Nigam

When she and Guru Randhawa sang for Mixtape 2 on Amazon Music

When Neha Kakkar and Jassi Gill came together for the song Nikle Currant

A beautiful peppy song of Neha Kakkar with handsome Hardy Sandhu for T-series Mixtape Punjabi

Neha Kakkar collaborated with Honey Singh for the song Aao Raja for the film Gabbar Is Back

