Jennifer Winget, Nia Sharma And Other TV Actors Who Were Launched By Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor, the ‘Soap Rani’ of Television, is a popular person in the TV industry among the audiences. All the shows that are produced by Balaji Telefilms, the production house of Ekta Kapoor, has now become a household name. Ekta Kapoor has brought a new dimension and revolution in the Indian Television Industry. It is observed that TV serials are more close to the hearts of people than movies. This transformation of people loving the Television industry is totally perceived by Ekta Kapoor, a successful producer.

But if we talk about actors that are introduced or launched by Ekta Kapoor in the Television industry, this list of names will never end. We have some popular actors that were launched by Ekta Kapoor, who later became ultra-famous. So, to have a look at these names of the top celebrities that were launched by Ekta Kapoor and crossed all the levels of popularity, read on.

Have a look at the people and talents who came from Ekta Kapoor’s table and became ultra-famous

Jennifer Winget

In the case of Jennifer Winget, people really thank Ekta Kapoor for bringing this stunning beauty to the world of Television and acting. Ekta Kapoor was the one who gave Jennifer Winget the biggest break of her life and launched her career. Jennifer Winget is one of the top actors of the television industry and has never let her fans down with her talented acting skills. Jennifer Winget is the most adorable actor of Television who has stolen the hearts of a huge fan following with her stellar performance.

Image courtesy: @jenniferwinget1

Anita Hassanandani

Anita Hassanandani is another actor who was launched by Ekta Kapoor. The talented actor is considered as one of the top actors on Indian Television, who always works hard for achieving success. Her professional endeavors have made her achieve a lot of success that many people aspire for. But apart from all this, Ekta Kapoor is a major supporter who has given Anita Hassanandani this opportunity.

Image courtesy: @anitahassanandani

Nia Sharma

Reportedly, Nia Sharma was voted as the 3rd sexiest woman in Asia in the year 2016. Nia Sharma is another actor in Television industry who was launched by Ekta Kapoor in the serial Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha as Anu. Nia Sharma became such a popular and talented actor that she gained a lot of love from her boundless fans and Ekta Kapoor’s support. Nia Sharma became more well-known and people’s favorite when she was featured in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai in the role of Manvi.

Image courtesy: @nissharma90

