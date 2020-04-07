The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neha Sharma Nails 'T-Shirt Challenge' With 'a Broken Right Wrist' | Watch Video

Bollywood News

Actor Neha Sharma recently took a part in an online challenge suggested by her sister Aisha. The actor performs the T-Shirt Challenge with a broken wrist. Watch

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Sharma

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many citizens including actors are cooped indoors. The shoots and releases of the films may have been put on hold, but these celebs are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain their fans. From hosting Q&A sessions to taking different online challenges, Bollywood stars are grabbing the attention of fans. Recently, actor Neha Sharma also joined the list, when she participated in a popular online T-Shirt Challenge. 

READ | Neha Sharma Goes "taka Dhin" In Quirky Throwback Video; WATCH

Interestingly, Neha Sharma shared a video on Instagram's IGTV session, in which she performs the T-Shirt Challenge after her sister Aisha Sharma nominated her. Neha has opted for a casual gym look as she is seen in a sports bra and high-waist gym pants. Instagramming her IGTV post, she wrote a caption that read, 'This one is for you @aishasharma25 Since I was very bored decided I could try this out..' In the further caption, the 32-year-old actor, asking the viewers to ignore her little mistake, wrote 'I have attempted the T-shirt challenge with a ONCE broken right wrist so excuse my little cheat..have fun if you decide you try it.Be safe.' 

READ | Neha Sharma's Picture Offers Some Distraction Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Post

Watch Neha Sharma taking the T-Shirt Challenge:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

READ | Neha Sharma's Fitness Videos Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym Right Away; Check Out 

What is the T-Shirt Challenge?

It is reported that Marvel actor Tom holland has initiated the T-Shirt Challenge, as he performed it a few days back. To perform the challenge, the participant has to stand upside down of their hand and wear a t-shirt in that position. Tom Holland stood upside down and wore a t-shirt while taking the support of the wall. He posted the video on his Instagram story session. Watch the video below:

READ | Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Shows Netizens How To Pose In A White Shirt

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Punjab
PUNJAB POLICE LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN
COVID-19
NORTH EASTERN GIRL SPAT ON: NCW
India
INDIA RECEIVES 1.70 LAKH PPE
UP
YOGI OFFICIAL ON LOCKDOWN
Coronavirus
COVID-19 DEATH TOLL RISES TO 114
Good News
GOOD NEWS LIVE BLOG