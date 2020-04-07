Neha Sharma Nails 'T-Shirt Challenge' With 'a Broken Right Wrist' | Watch Video

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, many citizens including actors are cooped indoors. The shoots and releases of the films may have been put on hold, but these celebs are not leaving any stone unturned to entertain their fans. From hosting Q&A sessions to taking different online challenges, Bollywood stars are grabbing the attention of fans. Recently, actor Neha Sharma also joined the list, when she participated in a popular online T-Shirt Challenge.

Interestingly, Neha Sharma shared a video on Instagram's IGTV session, in which she performs the T-Shirt Challenge after her sister Aisha Sharma nominated her. Neha has opted for a casual gym look as she is seen in a sports bra and high-waist gym pants. Instagramming her IGTV post, she wrote a caption that read, 'This one is for you @aishasharma25 Since I was very bored decided I could try this out..' In the further caption, the 32-year-old actor, asking the viewers to ignore her little mistake, wrote 'I have attempted the T-shirt challenge with a ONCE broken right wrist so excuse my little cheat..have fun if you decide you try it.Be safe.'

Watch Neha Sharma taking the T-Shirt Challenge:

What is the T-Shirt Challenge?

It is reported that Marvel actor Tom holland has initiated the T-Shirt Challenge, as he performed it a few days back. To perform the challenge, the participant has to stand upside down of their hand and wear a t-shirt in that position. Tom Holland stood upside down and wore a t-shirt while taking the support of the wall. He posted the video on his Instagram story session. Watch the video below:

whoever invented this “handstand tshirt challenge” and got Tom Holland to flex shirtless on insta stories... thank u very much

pic.twitter.com/RlHu79aBx9 — Jo Bradley (@JoLucyBradley) April 2, 2020

