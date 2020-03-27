Neha Sharma Goes "taka Dhin" In Quirky Throwback Video; WATCH

Neha Sharma was last seen in the film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior after which she is busy with shooting her next film. In this time of self-isolation and self-quarantine, actor Neha Sharma has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures and videos to her Instagram handle. She shared one such post on March 25, 2020, in which she can be seen dancing on a song. Take a look at the post here.

Neha Sharma goes 'taka dhin' in quirky throwback video

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram and posted a throwback video. In the video, Neha can be seen sporting a black tank top and grey sweatpants. She can be seen dancing and twerking on a song in this small clip she has shared, She captioned the video by writing "On a lighter note..you always get the crazy out @reetika1408 😂 #throwback #lifestooshortforbeingserious 😜 on a side note: I have no idea wtf am I Doin there." This video is from the time Neha Sharma spent in Wisconsin, USA.

Neha Sharma also shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen hugging her friend. She captioned the picture by writing "To the time when hugging was normal. #throwback #day2quarantine #brothers #stayhome #staysafe 💓 @vaibhav_sharma29 🎥- @reetika1408 #weloveabitofdrama." Now Neha Sharma will be seen in the film Taish and a short film titled Vikalp. In Taish, she will be seen along with Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda.

