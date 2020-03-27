The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Neha Sharma Goes "taka Dhin" In Quirky Throwback Video; WATCH

Bollywood News

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram to share a video of her doing "taka dhin" in quirky throwback video. The video is perfect to drive away those lockdown blues

Written By Kaushal Ladhad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma was last seen in the film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior after which she is busy with shooting her next film. In this time of self-isolation and self-quarantine, actor Neha Sharma has been sharing a lot of throwback pictures and videos to her Instagram handle. She shared one such post on March 25, 2020, in which she can be seen dancing on a song. Take a look at the post here.  

Read Also| Neha Sharma's Picture Offers Some Distraction Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Post

Neha Sharma goes 'taka dhin' in quirky throwback video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Neha Sharma took to her Instagram and posted a throwback video. In the video, Neha can be seen sporting a black tank top and grey sweatpants. She can be seen dancing and twerking on a song in this small clip she has shared, She captioned the video by writing "On a lighter note..you always get the crazy out @reetika1408 😂 #throwback #lifestooshortforbeingserious 😜 on a side note: I have no idea wtf am I Doin there." This video is from the time Neha Sharma spent in Wisconsin, USA. 

Read Also| 'Tanhaji' Star Neha Sharma, Sis Meet Rohit Sharma At Blockbuster Event, Spark Fun Comments

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Neha Sharma 💫 (@nehasharmaofficial) on

Neha Sharma also shared a video on her Instagram where she is seen hugging her friend. She captioned the picture by writing "To the time when hugging was normal. #throwback #day2quarantine #brothers #stayhome #staysafe 💓 @vaibhav_sharma29 🎥- @reetika1408 #weloveabitofdrama." Now Neha Sharma will be seen in the film Taish and a short film titled Vikalp. In Taish, she will be seen along with Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. 

Read Also| Times When Neha Sharma Sizzled In Red And Set The Internet On Fire; See Pics

Read Also| Neha Sharma's Scenes From 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' Will Win Your Hearts

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
WARD BOY OF PRIVATE HOSPITAL IN PATNA TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19
HEALTH WORKERS IN RAJASTHAN
Indian Railways
RAILWAYS JOINS COVID-19 FIGHT
civet cat
WATCH: RARE SIGHT IN KOZHIKODE
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES
Nirmala Sitharaman
FM SITHARAMAN WELCOMES RBI'S STEPS