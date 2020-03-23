Neha Sharma's Picture Offers Some Distraction Amid COVID-19 Outbreak; See Post

Actor Neha Sharma recently uploaded a picture of herself in a white ensemble. Her fans are loving this picture and talked about it in the picture’s comment section. The actor also made sure to spread some positivity amidst the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Neha Sharma creates a distraction amidst COVID-19 pandemic

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused major loss to every industry across the globe. Even the entertainment industry has taken a severe hit because of the deadly virus. Many celebrities across the globe are have gone into a self-quarantine mode and are also practicing social distancing to curb the spread of Coronavirus.

For those of you who are not aware of this, many celebrities are using social media to stay connected with their fans and spread positivity in this critical time. Actor Neha Sharma is now the latest celebrity to join this bandwagon.

Neha Sharma took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself in a beautiful white ensemble. In the picture, Neha’s makeup is pretty minimal and she posing while sitting on a barstool. The actor has also donned some off-white lingerie for this picture. Her fans are also loving this picture.

Neha also added a COVID-19 related caption to this picture. She wrote, “A little distraction from all the madness out there. Happy Monday people!! Stay home, stay safe.” Take a look at Neha Sharma’s latest Instagram post here.

Apart from this white ensemble picture, she did not forget to advise people to stay calm during this ongoing pandemic. Neha Sharma posted a series of images where advised people what they can do instead of panicking.

She also wrote, “Let’s stop the panic. Spread positivity. Stay strong and stay safe. We are in this together.” Take a look at Neha Sharma’s post here.

