Neha Sharma's Fitness Videos Will Make You Want To Hit The Gym

Kya Super Kool Hai Hum fame Neha Sharma is pretty active on social media. She often shares pictures or videos of her attending events or enjoying a vacation. Neha Sharma also believes in living a healthy lifestyle and often shares her workout videos on Instagram. Here are some of Neha Sharma's fitness videos you could take inspiration from.

Neha Sharma's fitness videos

Neha Sharma's fitness videos include a different form of workout every time and her workout outfits are also something one would love to take cues from. From yoga to weight training; the actor believes in trying every form of workout. Her gym trainer is Antonio Pecora who films Neha Sharma's fitness videos and even instructs her during a workout.

In an old interview, Neha Sharma had admitted that she had been suffering from asthma since childhood. She also said that she had been cured completely a few years back. One of Neha Sharma's constant workout partner is her sister, Aisha Sharma. The duo shares a lot of pictures from their workout sessions and Aisha Sharma is also seen in a lot of Neha Sharma's fitness videos.

