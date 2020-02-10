Neha Sharma's Best Scenes From The Movie 'Kyaa Super Kool Hai Hum'; Watch

Riteish Deshmukh and Tusshar Kapoor starrer Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum is a comedy film that released in 2012. The movie also starred Neha Sharma and Sarah-Jane Dias in the lead roles. Neha Sharma was highly acclaimed for her role in the film.

She had some of the most interesting scenes and was seen essaying the role of Simran in the film. Check out some of the best scenes of Neha Sharma in the film Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum.

When Simran finds out that Adi is a struggling actor

Neha Sharma, who plays Simran, is seen working in a call centre. As she is getting done with her shift, Tusshar Kapoor who plays the role of Adi in the film waits for her to get off duty. As the two meet, Adi notices that Simran is holding a book with an ad of him in a constipation commercial. He stares at the picture, as Simran thinks he is gazing at her in a wrong manner. After Adi clears the air he reveals that he is a struggling actor who is trying to make it big.

The marriage proposal

Adi falls in love with Simran and decides to get married to her. He prints out their wedding cards and even hides a ring in the cake in front of her. As Simran comes to the restaurant where he is waiting for her, he plans to surprise her with a proposal. He drops hints for her to realise that he wants to marry her.

When she finally sees the wedding card and finds the ring in the piece of cake that she had just eaten she is shocked beyond words. Adi puts the ring on her finger and asks her to marry him. However, she denies his proposal.

The bad dream

While Simran rejects Adi’s proposal she tells him that she is interested in women. He finally gets the hint and is heartbroken. He is lounging on a hammock as he falls asleep and dreams that he sees Simran with another woman, who is her best friend. He is disturbed after the dream and decides to take matters in his own hand.

The hilarious first meeting

Simran’s parents try to set her up for an arranged marriage with a nice guy. As Simran’s parents meet the guy and his parents, the guy tells her that he wants to talk to her. They talk to each other and Simran leads him to believe that he isn’t good enough for her. The whole interaction between the two families is hilarious and had the audience doubling with laughter.

Introducing, Baba 3G

Simran and her best friend Anu (Sarah Jane Dias) go back to meet Anu’s father who is convinced that his mother has been reincarnated. Anu and Simran are shocked to see the Anu’s late grandmother has been reinterned as a dog.

Her father introduces the two ladies to the baba who has helped him find his late mother. That is when he introduces them to Baba 3G, who is played by Chunky Panday.

