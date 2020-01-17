Neha Sharma Enjoys The Sunset With Her Sister Aisha Sharma; See Photo

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma who was last seen in the Ajay Devgn starrer historic drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has impressed the fans with her acting. Apart from being a well-known actor, she is also known for her fashion looks and her Instagram presence.

The actress is very active on social media and is often seen posting pictures on her social media accounts. She recently took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of herself with her sister Aisha Sharma. Check out the poster here.

Neha Sharma with sister Aisha Sharma

Neha Sharma wrote that she was enjoying the sunset with her sister Aisha. Neha Sharma is seen wearing a green coloured over-sized sweater along with a pair of dark coloured jeans. She wore a pair of flip flops to complete the look. Neha’s sibling Aisha wore a denim jacket as she posed for the lens with her sister.

Neha Sharma also took to her Instagram story and posted an adorable picture of the two. In the Instagram story, she wrote a simple caption saying, ‘Me and you’, as she tagged her sister in the post. Neha Sharma and her sister seem to be very close to each other as they are often seen posting pictures with each other. Right from dinner dates to workouts, the sisters are always seen spending quality time with each other.

About Neha Sharma

Neha Sharma has done many films in Bollywood as well as in the South Indian film industry and was recently seen in the Malayalam and Tamil film Solo. She has been a part of many well-known Bollywood like Mubarakan (2017), Yamla Pagla Deewana 2 (2013), and Crook: It’s good to be bad (2010), amongst others.

