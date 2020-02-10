All You Need To Know About Neha Sharma's Sino-Indian Film Xuan Zang

Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum actor Neha Sharma acted in a Chinese film along with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood in the 2016 film Xuan Zang. The film is a one of its kind film released both in Mandarin as well as Hindi. The film released on April 29, 2016.

Chinese-Indian historical adventure film Xuan Zang revolves around a seventeen-year-old Chinese Buddhist monk who embarks on an overland journey to India. The monk travels back to the 7th century, during the Tang dynasty. Xuan Zang film is directed by Huo Jiangi and produced by Wong Kar-wai.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma Looks Sultry As She Poses In A Crisp White Revealing Shirt

The trailer of the film

Neha Sharma(@Officialneha) in Chinese-Indian historical adventure film Xuanzang,Film releases on Feb 8,2016.Trailer: https://t.co/WwaKXBhOpB — Team Neha Sharma (@TeamNehaSharma) January 24, 2016

Apart from Neha Sharma and Sonu Sood, the movie- Xuan Zang also stars Huang Xiaoming, Tan Kai, Kent Tong and Purba Rgyal. The movie reportedly made $ 2.94 million in China for its opening weekend. Actor Sonu Sood had also revealed that the Sino-Indian film in 2016 was China’s official entry for the 89th Oscars Awards under the category of Best Foreign Language Film. However, the film- Xuan Zang was not nominated for the awards.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma Is A Complete Fashionista And THESE Instagram Posts Are Proof

The film was shot in the different regions of the Turpan region, Changji, Altay, Akus and Kashi. They also shot in ten different areas of Gansu region in India. Neha Sharma is seen flaunting a traditional look in the film. She wore a green coloured dupatta from over her head and a maroon coloured traditional lehenga. She is also seen wearing a bead necklace and a maroon coloured bindi. She wore a small nose ring to complete the look. Check out Neha's traditional look here.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma's Indian Wear Wardrobe To Take Ethnic Inspiration From, See Pics

"Xuanzang" an official entry to oscars. 🙏🏻🙏🏻fingers crossed pic.twitter.com/XBnBKSMqsj — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 4, 2016

Xuan Zang won two awards during the 12th Chinese American Film Festival. Xuan Zang won the award for Golden Angel Award Film at the 12th Chinese American Film Festival. It has been reported that Chinese playwright, Zou Jingzhi won the Best Screenwriter award for the film in the film festival.

ALSO READ: Neha Sharma Enjoys The Sunset With Her Sister Aisha Sharma; See Photo

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.