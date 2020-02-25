Neha Sharma's Stunning Co-ord Sets Will Make You Want To Have One Too; See Pics

Bollywood actor Neha Sharma made her debut in Bollywood with the film Crook. The actor received a lot of appreciation for her role in the movie Kya Super Kool Hai Hum too. Neha Sharma has an amazing sense of style and is often seen in designer outfits. Out of all the gorgeous outfits she slays in, she has an amazing collection of co-ord sets. Here are some of Neha Sharma's best co-ord sets.

Neha Sharma's co-ord set collection

From plain colours like white, pink and black, the actor has a co-ord set in almost every colour. She seems to be smitten by the gorgeous co-ord sets. Neha Sharma loves pairing her co-ord set with a simple jacket and lets her hair down. She paired her outfit with heels to complete her look.

Neha Sharma has acted in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu movies throughout her career. Her upcoming projects include a Hindi film Taish, which will be releasing later this year. The film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar and will be starring other actors like Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Harshvardhan Rane. Apart from that, Neha Sharma is also ready to make her debut in the Punjabi film industry. She will be seen in the film Ik Sandhu Hunda Si directed by Rakesh Mehta. This film too will be released later, this year.

