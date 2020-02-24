Neha Sharma's Sister Aisha Sharma Reveals Her Favourite Football Club

Many Bollywood celebrities are die-hard football fans and are often seen supporting their favourite football clubs during matches. Bollywood also has their own football club called All-Stars FC and celebrities like Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Ishaan Khattar are a part of it. Similarly, Neha Sharma and her sister too are die-hard football fans and support this football club; read to know the entire story.

Neha Sharma's sister Aisha Sharma supports this football club

Neha Sharma’s sister Aisha Sharma was seen in the movie Satyameva Jayate along with actor John Abraham. She began her career as a model and soon moved to act in Bollywood movies. Aisha Sharma is a die-hard football fan and often keeps posting about it on her Instagram story.

A few days back, Aisha Sharma posted a story on her Instagram account and wrote that she will enjoy a football match before her dog comes in and ruins it. A follower of Aisha Sharma took a screenshot of the story and posted it on his Twitter account asking whether Aisha Sharma was an Arsenal fan. To this, the actor replied that no, she was a fan of the football club Chelsea and supported them truly.

Hahahha no I am not . Just the game I was watching , I support Chelsea 😝😝 https://t.co/w13ZaYFNyo — Aisha Sharma (@aishasharma25) February 17, 2020

Neha Sharma's sister often posts about her love for football and has now proved that she loves Chelsea FC. Chelsea FC is an English football club based in London. They were founded in 1905 and are known to be at the top division of English football. They are amongst the five football clubs who have won main competitions and the only club to have won the Champions League.

Like her sister Aisha Sharma, Neha Sharma, too, loves football. She recently took to her Instagram account and announced about IPL Soccer. In the caption, she wrote that she will be associating in making the sports event a grand one. Neha Sharma even mentioned that she is the co-owner of the football team Birmingham Challengers along with other celebrities like H Dhami, Bambi Bains, Juggy D. IPL soccer will be coming soon in June, and the Sharma sisters can't wait to be a part of it.

